BRIEF-India's Srikalahasthi Pipes March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 311.9 million rupees versus 454.7 million rupees year ago
** Taiwan, Korea and India, which saw the most inflows YTD, saw the highest outflows in June, so far - HSBC
** Says FIIs turn net sellers in June amid a challenging external environment - HSBC
** Greece debt talks and expected rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve lead to some risk aversion
** June heading towards becoming at least the first month in six to see outflows in Emerging Asia ex Japan - Reuters calculations on HSBC data
** The bank adds funds have the highest exposure to consumer discretionary and materials, and the least to telecoms
** Foreign investor sales in emerging Asia don't mean capitulation
** Also, Asia Pacific markets have not discounted Fed tightening yet
* March quarter profit 13.7 million rupees versus profit 85 million rupees year ago