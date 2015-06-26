** Taiwan, Korea and India, which saw the most inflows YTD, saw the highest outflows in June, so far - HSBC

** Says FIIs turn net sellers in June amid a challenging external environment - HSBC

** Greece debt talks and expected rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve lead to some risk aversion

** June heading towards becoming at least the first month in six to see outflows in Emerging Asia ex Japan - Reuters calculations on HSBC data

** The bank adds funds have the highest exposure to consumer discretionary and materials, and the least to telecoms

** Foreign investor sales in emerging Asia don't mean capitulation

** Also, Asia Pacific markets have not discounted Fed tightening yet

