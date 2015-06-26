BRIEF-RioCan REIT Q1 earnings per share C$0.50 from continuing operations
* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%
June 26 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says units plan to invest 620 million yuan ($99.87 million)to set up four subsidiaries
* Says unit signs agreement to invest 154 million yuan in a landscape project in Hebei province
* Says signs agreement to invest 500 million yuan in assets management fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BGkzHz; bit.ly/1KgEU9I; bit.ly/1LJ7gqb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%
HONG KONG, May 12 The prospects for global payment network operators including Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc at last entering the Chinese market remain uncertain, even after the United States and China moved towards starting a licensing process for them.