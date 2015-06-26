BRIEF-Vertice 360 Q1 EBITDA turns to positive at 0.1 mln euros YoY
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
June 26 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 30 million euros ($33.64 million) to set up research and development centre in France
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LJ8MZC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
HONG KONG, May 12 The prospects for global payment network operators including Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc at last entering the Chinese market remain uncertain, even after the United States and China moved towards starting a licensing process for them.