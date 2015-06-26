June 26 Chengshang Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire five firms for a combined 8.6 billion yuan ($1.39 billion) via share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NitQqd; bit.ly/1QTafTA

