BRIEF-Medine reports qtrly pre-tax loss 9.6 mln rupees
* Quarter ended March 2017 turnover and other revenues 256.1 million rupees versus 458.5 million rupees year ago
June 26 Chengshang Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire five firms for a combined 8.6 billion yuan ($1.39 billion) via share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NitQqd; bit.ly/1QTafTA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta