BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
June 26 Shanghai Jinfeng Investment Co Ltd
* Says affiliate Greenland Group plans to invest 1.21 billion yuan ($194.91 million) in Guizhou Construction Engineering Group for 70 percent stake
