BRIEF-Medine reports qtrly pre-tax loss 9.6 mln rupees
* Quarter ended March 2017 turnover and other revenues 256.1 million rupees versus 458.5 million rupees year ago
June 26 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says unit signs contract to sell 10,000 electric vehicles for logistics use
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JnvCIC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Quarter ended March 2017 turnover and other revenues 256.1 million rupees versus 458.5 million rupees year ago
* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta