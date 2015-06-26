BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from May 15 pending announcement related to investment plan
June 26 Zhong Zhu Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire property firm for 155.1 million yuan ($24.98 million)
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: