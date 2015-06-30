BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Voltas falls 3.2 pct
** Nomura downgrades stock to "reduce" from "buy"
** Recommends switch to Havells India
** Says dealer checks suggest AC sales "cooling off"
** Cuts FY16, FY17 earnings estimates by 12 and 16 pct, respectively
** Stock has 18 buy, 7 hold and 3 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Shares trading at PE of 25.2x vs 29.6x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
