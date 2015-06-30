** Voltas falls 3.2 pct

** Nomura downgrades stock to "reduce" from "buy"

** Recommends switch to Havells India

** Says dealer checks suggest AC sales "cooling off"

** Cuts FY16, FY17 earnings estimates by 12 and 16 pct, respectively

** Stock has 18 buy, 7 hold and 3 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Shares trading at PE of 25.2x vs 29.6x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

