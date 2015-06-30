BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 1.7 pct
** Receives surprise approval from U.S. FDA for Ezetimibe - FDA website
** Ezetimibe is generic version of Merck-Schering Plough's cholesterol lowering drug 'Zetia'
** Drug has US sales of $1.8 bln - Analysts
** Ezetimibe may generate $250 mln in cash flows for Glenmark during exclusivity period, analysts add (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain