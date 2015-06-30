** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 1.7 pct

** Receives surprise approval from U.S. FDA for Ezetimibe - FDA website

** Ezetimibe is generic version of Merck-Schering Plough's cholesterol lowering drug 'Zetia'

** Drug has US sales of $1.8 bln - Analysts

** Ezetimibe may generate $250 mln in cash flows for Glenmark during exclusivity period, analysts add (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)