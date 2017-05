** Coal India gains as much as 2.2 pct

** Stock trades close to its record high of 421.50 rupees hit on June 24

** Morgan Stanley raises share price target to 530 rupees from 449 rupees; maintains "overweight" rating

** Says company looks much better positioned for growth with low volatility vs rivals in Asia

** Adds it is now more convinced about company's volume growth and pricing power

** Says receding government controls may help lift margins and returns