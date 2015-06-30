Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** Uncertainty in bonds and rupee markets expected to continue in July, traders said ** Greece fallout to dominate sentiment, while market also continues to watch the timing of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes ** Monsoon progress also seen as critical for any fresh rate cuts this year ** Foreign flows will be key: equities saw outflows in June for 2nd consecutive month, only marginally positive in debt ** Strong government spending may cushion overnight rates and support bond yields in July ** New 10-year bond seen in 7.70-7.95 pct range in July, old 10-year bond seen in 7.90-8.15 pct band ** Indian rupee seen in a broad 63-65 range in July versus dollar ** Moves in June and April-June: New Old 10-yr (yield) Rupee (vs 10-yr(yield) dollar) June up 23 bps up 22 bps up 0.11 pct Apr-June - up 30 bps down 2.1 pct
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12