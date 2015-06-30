** Uncertainty in bonds and rupee markets expected to continue in July, traders said ** Greece fallout to dominate sentiment, while market also continues to watch the timing of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes ** Monsoon progress also seen as critical for any fresh rate cuts this year ** Foreign flows will be key: equities saw outflows in June for 2nd consecutive month, only marginally positive in debt ** Strong government spending may cushion overnight rates and support bond yields in July ** New 10-year bond seen in 7.70-7.95 pct range in July, old 10-year bond seen in 7.90-8.15 pct band ** Indian rupee seen in a broad 63-65 range in July versus dollar ** Moves in June and April-June: New Old 10-yr (yield) Rupee (vs 10-yr(yield) dollar) June up 23 bps up 22 bps up 0.11 pct Apr-June - up 30 bps down 2.1 pct