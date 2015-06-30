Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Bangalore, Jun 30 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saur) 50,000 0.00 50,000 Crushing Quality 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 35,000 1.45 34,500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 45,850 0.88 45,450 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 36,000 0.00 36,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39,750 0.00 39,750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 85,000 0.00 85,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29,300 1.74 28,800 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. 23,200 -0.85 23,400 cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 20,400 0.74 20,250 40/2.5 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9,700 0.00 9,700 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 27,300 1.87 26,800 45/2.5 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8,700 0.00 8,700 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10,000 0.00 10,000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 31,500 0.00 31,500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 17,000 2.41 16,600 38/2.5 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 20,200 -0.98 20,400 30/2.5 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow 515 0.00 515 (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) 265 -1.12 268 (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 450 -0.44 452 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 114 0.00 114 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kolkata) 145 0.00 145 16/3.5 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean 32,300 0.31 32,200 Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) 17,800 2.89 17,300 (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 26,200 -1.13 26,500 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7,250 0.00 7,250 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB 625 -1.11 632 Malaysia/Indonesia 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 660 -1.05 667 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 610 -0.81 615 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 635 -1.55 645 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 745 -2.87 767 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 910 -0.55 915 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB 1,265 0.00 1,265 Kandla (Export) VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 98,000 0.00 98,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 83,500 -0.60 84,000 3. Sunflower Oil 62,500 0.00 62,500 4. Kardi Oil 87,500 0.00 87,500 5. Linseed Oil 78,500 -0.63 79,000 6. Sesame Oil 82,500 0.00 82,500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59,200 0.34 59,000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82,500 -0.60 83,000 9. Mahua Oil NQ --- NQ 10. Karanja Oil 60,000 0.00 60,000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50,700 -0.59 51,000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil 56,000 0.00 56,000 (Ex-Mumbai) 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45,000 -0.66 45,300 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 59,000 0.85 58,500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 54,000 0.00 54,000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 52,000 0.00 52,000 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 0.00 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 61,200 0.00 61,200 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 84,500 -0.59 85,000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 59,800 0.00 59,800 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62,500 0.00 62,500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 70,500 0.71 70,000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 106,000 -0.93 107,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 550 0.00 550 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 600 0.00 600 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla 38,000 -1.30 38,500 Rs./Tons 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 980 0.00 980 Indonesia US$MT 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil(1.75 FFA) C&F 1,000 0.00 1,000 India US$ M.T. 6. Refined Palm Sterin (Mumbai/Kandla) 36,500 -2.67 37,500 Rs./Tons Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12