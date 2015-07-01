** Aviation shares may rise after owner of India's biggest airline files for IPO and on jet fuel price cut

** Jet Airways (India) and SpiceJet on radar

** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which owns the country's biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday filed a draft prospectus for IPO

** Relative valuations of listed airlines look attractive - dealers

** Indian Oil Corp cuts jet fuel prices (bit.ly/1M2Vl7D)