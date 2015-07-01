BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Aviation shares may rise after owner of India's biggest airline files for IPO and on jet fuel price cut
** Jet Airways (India) and SpiceJet on radar
** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which owns the country's biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday filed a draft prospectus for IPO
** Relative valuations of listed airlines look attractive - dealers
** Indian Oil Corp cuts jet fuel prices (bit.ly/1M2Vl7D)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain