** Shriram Transport Finance Company to rise after credit rating upgrade

** Company's credit rating for all long-term debt/bank facilities has been upgraded by Crisil to AA+ from AA and fixed deposits to FAAA from FAA+ (bit.ly/1C7srCE)

** Crisil's positive commentary on commercial vehicle asset quality dismisses market concerns relating to CV book - Nomura

** Adds rating upgrade very significant, especially after disappointing Q4 FY15

** Stock down 23.4 pct in June quarter due to sharp deterioration in construction equipment subsidiary

** Gross bad loans at construction equipment unit have gone up by 5 times QoQ in Jan-March - Analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)