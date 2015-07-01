BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
July 1 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
* Says wins 5.3 trillion won ($4.74 billion) order from Shell Gas & Power Developments B.V. to build three FLNG facilities in Europe
* Expects to complete the contract by November 2023
* Says this order is for hull construction only and will file another exchange filing when topside construction deal is finalised Source text for Eikon: (ID:bit.ly/1Nuj9S6) Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,118.5500 won) (Reporting by Brian Kim)
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)