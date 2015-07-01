** Indraprastha Gas gains 4.3 pct

** Among top gainers in BSE large-cap stocks

** Court decision on case with sector regulator on transport tariff due later in the day - Traders

** Also, plans of 10,000 additional buses within next 5 years in Delhi as per its budget helps

