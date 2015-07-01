** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B has dropped to 1.47x similar to the Jan. 2014 low of 1.47x - Credit Suisse

** Says P/B only lower during 1998 and 2008, 2001 global recession and the 2003 SARS episode

** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B ratio on Thomson Reuters Datastream (bit.ly/1TamDNP)

** Index down 8.5 pct from its 52-week high in April

** Asia yet to see foreign investor capitulation, another factor commonly seen at market bottoms - Credit Suisse

** But June heading towards becoming at least the first month in six to see outflows in Emerging Asia ex-Japan - Reuters calculations on HSBC data

** YTD favourites Taiwan, South Korea and India led FII outflows in June

** Deflating China, Fed tightening and Greece default may lead to more outflows

(RM:abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)