July 1 Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($322.54 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on July 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1f06uuU; bit.ly/1GMaJQA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)