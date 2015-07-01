BRIEF-Ginza Renoir says demise of chairman
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 1 Angel Yeast Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 463 million yuan ($74.67 million) in yeast production project in Russia
* Says plans to set up a financial leasing firm in Shanghai Free Trade Zone with registered capital of 300 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LCv6WN; bit.ly/1Hu3h1i
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 4.6 million dirhams versus 3.8 million dirhams year ago