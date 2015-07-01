July 1 Angel Yeast Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 463 million yuan ($74.67 million) in yeast production project in Russia

* Says plans to set up a financial leasing firm in Shanghai Free Trade Zone with registered capital of 300 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LCv6WN; bit.ly/1Hu3h1i

