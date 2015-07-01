July 1 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd

* Says expects h1 net profit up 100-150 percent y/y at 201.7-252.2 million yuan ($32.53-40.67 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gaUirE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)