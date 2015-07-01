BRIEF-Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical says accident in wastewater treatment plant
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4
July 1 Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LUuzNS
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016