BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Ashok Leyland shares seen rising on strong monthly sales
** June sales up 41 percent at 10,461 vehicles
** June results driven by strong truck sales and exports (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.