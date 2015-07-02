BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Inox Wind rises as much as 5.9 pct to near 1-1/2 month high
** Motilal Oswal starts coverage with "buy" rating and target price of 543 rupees
** Says wind power market is likely to expand to 4-5 GW per annum in the medium term, from 2.3 GW in FY15, aided by restoration of accelerated depreciation and generation-based incentives
** Govt targets to install 60 GW wind power capacity by 2022 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.