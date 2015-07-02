** Credit Suisse picks most attractive stocks in Asia as valuation nears bottom

** For the list click on (bit.ly/1H2bR5U)

** Huaneng Power and Hon Hai Precision on top of the list

** Asia: Near bottom on value, more foreign selling needed - Credit Suisse

** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B ratio on Thomson Reuters Datastream (bit.ly/1TamDNP)

** The China financials-heavy basket includes New China Life Insurance and ICBC

** Australian Banks ANZ and NAB also make it among the top stocks

** Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho Financial are the only two Japanese stocks making the top 20