US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
** Credit Suisse picks most attractive stocks in Asia as valuation nears bottom
** For the list click on (bit.ly/1H2bR5U)
** Huaneng Power and Hon Hai Precision on top of the list
** Asia: Near bottom on value, more foreign selling needed - Credit Suisse
** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B ratio on Thomson Reuters Datastream (bit.ly/1TamDNP)
** The China financials-heavy basket includes New China Life Insurance and ICBC
** Australian Banks ANZ and NAB also make it among the top stocks
** Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho Financial are the only two Japanese stocks making the top 20 (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.