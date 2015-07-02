BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Jain Irrigation Systems up 3.1 pct, Kaveri Seed rises 2 pc and Monsanto India up 1.9 pct
** Also, Dhanuka Agritech rises 3 pct, Advanta Ltd up 6 pct
** Jain Irrigation among top gainers in BSE large-caps
** Finance Minister says government will spend 500 billion rupees ($7.87 billion) over 5 years on new irrigation scheme for farmers - TV
($1 = 63.5700 Indian rupees)
