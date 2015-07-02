** Case by-case analysis of 540 projects indicates that the hope seems misplaced - UBS

** Brokerage prefers Larsen & Toubro and IRB Infrastructure Developers

** Says three-fourths of the list comprises projects that appear either unworkable, unviable, constrained by promoter funding, or already substantially completed

** Adds restart of "stalled" projects would at best add 6 pct to order books over FY16-17

** Says incremental capex from stalled projects to be state-driven where margins and working capital tend to be worse