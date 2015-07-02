BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Case by-case analysis of 540 projects indicates that the hope seems misplaced - UBS
** Brokerage prefers Larsen & Toubro and IRB Infrastructure Developers
** Says three-fourths of the list comprises projects that appear either unworkable, unviable, constrained by promoter funding, or already substantially completed
** Adds restart of "stalled" projects would at best add 6 pct to order books over FY16-17
** Says incremental capex from stalled projects to be state-driven where margins and working capital tend to be worse (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.