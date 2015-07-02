BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
July 2 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 70-80 percent y/y from net profit of 149.1 million yuan ($24.03 million) a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cck5d5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: