CORRECTED-Alfa Financial Software plans to list in London next month
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
July 2 Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd
* Says sees H1 net profit up 50-100 percent y/y at 151.6-202.1 million yuan ($24.44-$32.58 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RTi0UK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: