BRIEF-GET Holdings issues profit warning
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
July 2 Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from July 3 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NynyUf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 1.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)