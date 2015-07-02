BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
July 2 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit AoDong International (Hong Kong) Industrials co., Ltd with registered capital at HK$2.2 billion ($283.83 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UbYgzF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: