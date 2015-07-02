BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Shenzhen Tatfook Technology Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from July 3 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CcZFk0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.