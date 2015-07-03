** Expect April-June to be one of the best quarters ever for PVR - IDFC

** Q1 led by great content, best ever occupancies, the broker adds

** Expects PVR's revenue to be 4.5 bln rupees, with EBITDA of 950 mln rupees and profit of 453 mln rupees

** Q1 content from Hollywood has been good, led by movies including Avengers, Fast & Furious 7, Jurassic World - PVR management to IDFC

** Among Bollywood movies, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gabbar is Back and Piku helped in Q1 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)