BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Expect April-June to be one of the best quarters ever for PVR - IDFC
** Q1 led by great content, best ever occupancies, the broker adds
** Expects PVR's revenue to be 4.5 bln rupees, with EBITDA of 950 mln rupees and profit of 453 mln rupees
** Q1 content from Hollywood has been good, led by movies including Avengers, Fast & Furious 7, Jurassic World - PVR management to IDFC
Among Bollywood movies, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gabbar is Back and Piku helped in Q1
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain