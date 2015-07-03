** Lupin shares gain 1.8 pct

** Buys generic pharmaceutical company Biocom in Russia

** Analysts expect Lupin to make big-ticket acquisitions in Latam, Russia and China

** Lupin's inorganic growth strategy focuses on U.S. brands, technology platforms and geographical expansion - IDFC

** Lupin is targeting geographies, complementary product portfolios and therapies that it feels are missing from its current portfolio - CEO Vinita Gupta and MD Nilesh Gupta wrote in 2015 annual report