BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Lupin shares gain 1.8 pct
** Buys generic pharmaceutical company Biocom in Russia
** Analysts expect Lupin to make big-ticket acquisitions in Latam, Russia and China
** Lupin's inorganic growth strategy focuses on U.S. brands, technology platforms and geographical expansion - IDFC
** Lupin is targeting geographies, complementary product portfolios and therapies that it feels are missing from its current portfolio - CEO Vinita Gupta and MD Nilesh Gupta wrote in 2015 annual report (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain