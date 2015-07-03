BEIJING, July 3 The entertainment arm of Chinese
property conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said on Friday it would
lead an almost 6 billion yuan ($967 million) investment into one
of China's biggest travel websites, its first foray into online
tourism.
Wanda Culture Industry Group Co said it would pay 3.58
billion yuan for an unspecified stake in LY.com. The remaining
investment would come from Tencent Industrial Capital, a unit of
Tencent Holdings Ltd, CITIC Capital Holdings, a unit
of brokerage CITIC Ltd, as well as other institutions,
it added.
The investors did not specify the size of the stake they
were buying. Founded in 2004, LY.com served 30 million users
last year, up 100 percent from 2013, according to the statement.
Dalian Wanda, China's biggest real estate developer, is
aggressively diversifying into entertainment as well as
online-to-offline (O2O) businesses.
"We aim to build the world's sole O2O model in the tourism
industry," Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin said in the statement.
Wanda Group has more than 12 theme parks and other tourist
attractions opening or under construction, and it plans to
invest in another eight projects in the next five years, the
company said.
Dalian Wanda Group is also the parent company of Dalian
Wanda Commercial Properties Co, which said earlier on
Friday it plans to issue A-shares worth up to 12 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)