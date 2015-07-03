** BP shares up c.2 pct, after rising 5 pct
yesterday, following news of its settlement to resolve claims
from its Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago
** Upgraded by JP Morgan to "overweight" from "neutral"; PT
raised to 475p
** "By bringing unexpectedly early and essentially complete
closure to the key tail risks to this tragic event BP
becomes more investable to some institutions," analysts at JP
Morgan write in a note
** Goldman Sachs also raises PT to 376p
** Over 6 million shares traded on London Stock Exchange,
more than double their full-day average trading volume
** Most traded by average 30-day volumes on FTSE 100
** Best two day run for stock since January
** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas up 0.3 pct
