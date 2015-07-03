BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder bought 14.96 million shares at 20.97 yuan ($3.38) per share in the firm on July 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1geq471
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.