BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($725.26 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans
* Says shares to resume trading on July 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IUDZpy; bit.ly/1JGohkQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.