BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has bought a combined 7.04 million shares in the company on July 2-3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KxoJVv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.