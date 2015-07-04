(Adds details, context, quotes)
HONG KONG, July 3 The operator of Hong Kong's
stock exchange said it will introduce new controls to rein-in
volatility, in a long-awaited announcement that comes as Chinese
shares see wild price swings, fueling fears of a mainland market
collapse.
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) said on
Friday that it will proceed with a proposal, unveiled in
January, to introduce a so-called closing auction and other
volatility curbs that would bring it in line with international
peers in New York and Europe.
HKEx said it will give the market a year to prepare for a
phased implementation of the new controls, with the roll-out
beginning from mid-2016.
The exchange had held off on reintroducing a recalibrated
closing auction for several years amid opposition from
influential local retail brokers who claimed the mechanism could
give rise to market manipulation.
On Friday, however, the HKEx finally bowed to overwhelming
pressure from international investors who say the measures are
critical to Hong Kong's status as an international financial
centre.
The HKEx has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks
following a series of jaw-dropping moves that saw stocks such as
Hanergy Thin Film Power Group and Goldin Financial Holdings lose
up to 50 percent of their value in less than two hours.
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong had surged earlier this
year along with a sizzling speculative rally in mainland
markets, which more than doubled over the last year. But
mainland shares have plummeted some 30 percent in recent weeks,
pulling down Hong Kong's China Enterprises Index by more
than 10 percent.
All major stock exchanges use an auction at the end of the
trading day to reduce volatility when calculating closing
prices. Buy and sell orders are pooled during a five- or 10
minute period and are then matched at the best available price.
In Hong Kong, the closing price is based on continuous
trading, whereby orders are matched immediately.
According to research by State Street Global Advisors
published in 2012, volatility in Hong Kong during the closing
period can be as much as six times greater than in other
developed markets.
The HKEx launched a closing auction in May 2008 but scrapped
it 10 months later after design flaws actually exacerbated price
swings.
"We are pleased that the majority of respondents from the
various market segments supported the implementation of the two
market microstructure reforms, which will put us on par with
other leading exchanges," said Roger Lee, HKEx's head of market
operations, in a statement.
Many major exchanges, including the New York and London
bourses, try to mitigate such swings through so-called
circuit-breakers that temporarily suspend trading in a stock if
it behaves erratically. The HKEx plans to introduce similar
controls that will restrict a stock to a trading price band.
In a statement, Sally Wong, chief executive of the Hong Kong
Investment Funds Association, which represents global
institutional investors, said she "warmly welcomed" the move,
which she said also would help lower overall transaction costs
for investors.
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)