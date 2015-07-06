** NSL Consolidated Ltd rises 16.7 pct to its highest since Sept. 11, 2014

** Iron ore and coal explorer gets purchase order from India's BMM Ispat under its offtake agreement for up to 200,000 tonnes of lump product

** Transaction secured at current rate of 2,500 rupees ($39.36) per tonne

** About 15.4 mln shares change hands, compared with 30-day average of 4.1 mln

** Stock has risen 200 pct this year as of Friday's close ($1 = 63.5115 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: arpitamansukh.vadgama.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)