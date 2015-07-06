India's IndiGo owner Q4 profit falls 25 pct on higher fuel cost
May 9 India's InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, posted a nearly 25 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by rising fuel costs.
- Source link: (bit.ly/1M5BZy2)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 9 India's InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, posted a nearly 25 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by rising fuel costs.
* Lupin ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issues 8 observations for Aurangabad plant"