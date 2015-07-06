** Shares of Indian companies with exposure to or units in Europe among top losers on the BSE ** Greek voters overwhelmingly rejected terms of a rescue package ** ECB to keep tight funding grip on Greek banks after 'no' - sources ** Companies that get at least more than a third of their revenues from Europe fall: Tata Steel 2.1 pct Motherson Sumi Systems 2 pct Havells India 1.4 pct Bharat Forge 3 pct Cox & Kings 5.5 ** Some traders are worried that Greece default may lead to working capital constraints and demand slowdown ** Falls are temporary as Greece is almost discounted - fund managers (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)