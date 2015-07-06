BRIEF-Zhonghe receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 10144890.3), for manufacturing method of lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxides materials
July 6 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says to launch first tranche of commercial paper worth 1 billion yuan ($161.10 million)
* Camping World Holdings Inc sees offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock - SEC filing