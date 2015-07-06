** Mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd shares fall 4.8 pct

** Head towards biggest daily fall since May 12

** CNBC-TV18 reports citing sources that minority shareholder LIC believes Vedanta-Cairn merger is unfavourable for Cairn India Ltd shareholders

** LIC is working with other minority shareholders and may give a final decision by July 11, CNBC-TV18 reports, citing sources

** CNBC-TV18 Tweets (bit.ly/1H9uDIt)

** London-listed parent Vedanta Resources is looking to merge its India units by offering $2.3 billion to buy out minority shareholders in Cairn India

** Company officials were not immediately reachable for comment

