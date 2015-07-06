Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd shares fall 4.8 pct
** Head towards biggest daily fall since May 12
** CNBC-TV18 reports citing sources that minority shareholder LIC believes Vedanta-Cairn merger is unfavourable for Cairn India Ltd shareholders
** LIC is working with other minority shareholders and may give a final decision by July 11, CNBC-TV18 reports, citing sources
** London-listed parent Vedanta Resources is looking to merge its India units by offering $2.3 billion to buy out minority shareholders in Cairn India
** Company officials were not immediately reachable for comment
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees