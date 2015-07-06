BRIEF-Pegatron plans to boost unit's capital by $100 mln
July 6 HTC Corp
* Says Q2 net loss after tax at T$8.03 billion ($259.95 million)
* Says its board approves capex of T$38 billion ($1.26 billion)