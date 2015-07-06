BRIEF-Zhonghe receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 10144890.3), for manufacturing method of lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxides materials
July 6 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise about 280-330 percent y/y versus net profit of 69.2 million yuan ($11.15 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ex3Agm
($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi)
