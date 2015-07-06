BRIEF-Autobio Diagnostics to invest in 75 pct stake in bio-tech firm Bio-top
* Says it plans to invest up to 202.5 million yuan ($29.32 million) for 75 percent stake in Beijing-based bio-tech firm Bio-top
July 6 Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd on business development
* Steris plc - steris expects fiscal 2018 as reported revenues to decline 2-3pct compared with as reported fiscal 2017 revenue