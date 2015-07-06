BRIEF-Autobio Diagnostics to invest in 75 pct stake in bio-tech firm Bio-top
* Says it plans to invest up to 202.5 million yuan ($29.32 million) for 75 percent stake in Beijing-based bio-tech firm Bio-top
July 6 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to fall 60-80 percent y/y versus net profit of 169.6 million yuan ($27.32 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H9RLqr
(Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
