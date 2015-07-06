BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm receives patent
* Says it receives patent (ZL 2012 1 0021751.2) for clarithromycin enteric-coated preparations and related manufacturing method
July 6 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from July 7 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CVzYPF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it receives patent (ZL 2012 1 0021751.2) for clarithromycin enteric-coated preparations and related manufacturing method
* Says it plans to issue up to 860 million yuan ($124.55 million) convertible bonds