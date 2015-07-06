BRIEF-Asia Standard Hotel Group expects to record significant increase in FY profit attributable
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017
July 6 Guangzhou Canudilo Fashion And Accessories Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit signs agreement to acquire 51 percent stakes in Levitas S.P.A.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S2psgz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Key Wise Group Ltd purchased 2.1 million ordinary shares of co at total consideration of HK$2.4 million with average price of about HK$1.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: